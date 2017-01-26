This Galaxy S8 concept is the phone we want Samsung to build

We don’t know exactly what Samsung has planned for the Galaxy S8, but we’re hoping it looks something like this concept.

A digital artist has created a series of concept renders for the Samsung Galaxy S8, visualising just one possibility of what the company’s next flagship might look like. We’re still months away from launch, but there’s been no shortage of rumours and leaks upon which to base a concept design, which partly explains why these snaps look so cool.

Check them out (via Weibo):

As you can see, the concept Galaxy S8 looks pretty different from last year’s Galaxy S7. For a start, the bezel is trimmed, meaning the chin and forehead of the device are significantly slimmer. That’s meant that there’s no room for a Home button – or fingerprint scanner – so the functionality of both features would have to be embedded within the display. Alternatively, the fingerprint scanner could be shifted onto the back of the phone, as depicted in this concept.

There’s also a USB-C port, which was featured on the Galaxy Note 7 but not on the S7, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated button for launching Samsung’s new ‘Bixby’ virtual assistant – a Siri rival.

All of the aforementioned changes have already been rumoured as actual changes expected to debut on the Galaxy S8, so there’s a chance that the real phone might look very similar to this device. Nevertheless, it’s still too early to say what the Galaxy S8 will look like for sure, so take any pre-launch leaks with a pinch of salt.

Unfortunately, we won’t know the truth about the Galaxy S8 for a while. Samsung has already confirmed that the phone won’t launch at next month’s MWC 2017 tradeshow (as was expected), and analysts now believe April is a much more likely launch window.

If you spot any awesome smartphone concepts – or you’ve made one yourself – then let us know in the comments.

