This Galaxy Note 8 render is probably fake, but does it even matter?

Upcoming Samsung phones are always prone to leaks, and the Galaxy Note 8 is no different – but can we trust this new render?

After last year’s Galaxy Note 7 recall debacle, Samsung was quick to confirm that the Note 8 would still be launching in 2017 – and that it definitely wouldn’t explode. We’re now just two months away from the handset’s expected launch date, and the first official press render may have been leaked.

A new image depicting what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been posted to Slashleaks, a veritable haven for tech leaks of all sorts. We can’t verify this particular leak however, so take it with due caution.

The render shows off a phone that looks like little more than a stretched-out Samsung Galaxy S8, set against a red-and-black wallpaper with the text ‘Galaxy Note8’ emblazoned in the foreground. Unfortunately, it could be very easily faked, given the pictured device's overwhelming similarity to the Galaxy S8.

In any case, the image doesn’t tell us much about the phone, other than that it might look like the Galaxy S8. But really, it doesn’t even matter, because Samsung is almost guaranteed to copy the Galaxy S8’s design for its next flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S8 (2017)

The Samsung Galaxy S8 went down a storm with reviewers, receiving widespread critical acclaim across the board. Its slick, minimal-bezel frontage paired with a svelte and curvy chassis makes for a remarkably attractive design, and Samsung knows it’s onto a winner here. If the Galaxy Note 8 isn’t simply a sized-up version of the Galaxy S8, we’d be very surprised. So whether this render is real or fake doesn’t matter, because it’s a very fair representation of what we’re expecting to see anyway.

What Samsung is likely to change with the Galaxy Note 8 is hardware, rather than core design. The latest rumours suggest we’ll see the introduction of a dual-camera module, á la the LG G6, Huawei P10, and iPhone 7 Plus.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is tipped to feature a dual-camera module, just like last year's Apple iPhone 7 Plus

It’s also tipped that the handset – rumoured to debut in August – will carry a brand new ‘Snapdragon 836’ chip, which hasn’t been announced. This chipset is supposed to be a slightly faster version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, although there’s been no official launch of any such chip.

We’d recommend taking all Galaxy Note 8 leaks with a pinch of salt however, as it’s still too early to properly verify any rumours. We asked Samsung for comment on this latest leak, and received the following response from a spokesperson: "Samsung does not comment on rumour or speculation."

Related: Best Android phones

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments.