This epic Xbox One S bundle saves you £75

’Tis the season of stellar Xbox One S bundles, and we’ve got another cracker for you today.

Tesco is selling the Xbox One S (500GB) with Fifa 17, plus Gears of War 4 and GTA V, along with an extra controller, all for just £219.99. However, if you enter the code TDX-HKFY at checkout, you’ll knock another £20 off the price, bringing the total down to just £199.99.

To bundle together Gears of War 4, GTA V, and the controller, you’ll need to scroll down the page and add the respective special offers manually.

To show the massive saving, here’s individual pricing for each item (via Amazon UK):

Xbox One S Fifa 17 Bundle – £195.91

GTA V – £24.69

Gears of War 4 – £14.08

Official Xbox Wireless Controller – £40.16

That totals £274.84, which means you’re saving a solid £74.85 with this deal.

We gave the Xbox One S a 4/5 score in our review, praising the HDR compatibility, value for money as a UHD Blu-ray player, 4K game upscaling, small form factor, and improved and grippy controller.

Here’s our verdict at the console’s original £350 review price:

"The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there's the 4K output: although it's upscaled, rather than native, right now this is the best you'll get from a console."

"But the real worth is the ability to play UHD Blu-rays. This is the most affordable 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and it’s a competent performer to boot. If you own a 4K TV and you want your movies and games looking their best, the Xbox One S is a no-brainer."

"Microsoft faces competition from Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. While the Sony offers 4K and HDR in gaming, it doesn't play UHD Blu-rays. That's a major omission in my book, leaving an open goal for the Xbox One S."

And here are our verdicts for the individual games in this bundle:

Fifa 17 (4/5): "FIFA 17 is another strong entry in the iconic series, and one that looks to lay the groundwork for future titles by switching to a new engine. The hyper-realistic graphics are great, with facial expressions finally helping players look more than mannequins.”

Gears of War 4 (4.5/5): "Gears Of War 4 does everything required to get the franchise roadie-running into 2016 without losing what made it so good to begin with. One of the best games on the Xbox One.”

GTA V (5/5): "The enhanced visuals look fantastic, but that impresses most about Rockstar’s remaster is how every little addition builds up to make Los Santos an even more immersive open world than it was last year. GTA 5 can be depraved, amoral, sickeningly violent and childishly desperate to shock, yet it’s also one of the richest and deepest games ever made, with an ambitious three-stranded storyline that holds so many disparate parts together. The last-gen version was a masterpiece. This next-gen version is better.”

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.