This epic PS4 Pro and PSVR mega-bundle saves you £187

If you’re looking to get into console gaming in a big way, and you want to sort yourself out with a VR setup too, we’ve got an amazing bundle for you.

Costco is selling a massive bundle that’ll get you a PS4 Pro, a PlayStation VR, two Move controllers, a VR camera, and six games.

For price reference, here’s everything you get in the bundle, alongside each item’s individual pricing on Amazon UK right now:

When totalled, that’ll set you back a hefty £946.74, which means you’re making a massive £186.75 by buying this mega-bundle.

Buy Now: PS4 + PSVR bundle at Costco for £759.99

We gave the PS4 Pro a solid 4/5 score in our review, praising the console’s stunning graphics with 4K and HDR, its quietness, the quick loading times, and the enhancements to existing PS4 and PSVR games.

Here’s our verdict, which was written in 2016:

“The PS4 Pro has some niggles, but it also offers the power that you’d struggle to find out of a high-end gaming PC. If you’ve yet to adopt a console of this generation, I’d say it’s a no-brainer. You won’t find better graphics on a games console this year."

We gave PlayStation VR an even more impressive 5/5 score, with notable highlights including the amazing roster of games, the simple setup, the comfortable design, and the impressive value for money.

Here’s our verdict:

"PlayStation VR is simply the best virtual reality headset you can buy right now. It’s cheap while not compromising on performance and quality. The headset is simply stunning and incredibly comfortable to wear, and the games already available are some of the best VR experiences I’ve ever played."

"Compared to the Oculus Rift it offers a far more comfortable gaming experience at a much lower price point. Against the Vive it may not offer the level of detail and immersion, but is pretty darn close and doesn’t require the installation of additional sensors in your home and will not demand as much space for many games, either."

"Don’t think of PSVR as the “cheap” alternative to what the PC has on offer right now. It’s definitely worth investing in a couple of Move Controllers to enjoy the true experience in all games, though."

