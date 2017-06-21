This Call of Duty WWII pre-order deal is insanely cheap – just £27.99

If you’re still waiting to pre-order Call of Duty: World War II then grab your wallet, because we’ve found an insanely low price for the game.

Budget-friendly online retailer CDKeys is selling digital download PC keys for Call of Duty WWII on a pre-order basis. Luckily for us, CDKeys has discounted the game from its own R.R.P of £39.99 to just £27.99.

What makes this such a spectacular deal is that the price is so significantly lower than anyone else is offering. Most retailers are selling the game between £45 and £55, although we did manage to find it for £42.85 (Xbox One) at ShopTo. But all these prices pale in comparison to the CDKeys deal.

Buy Now: Pre-order Call of Duty WWII (PC) at CDKeys for £27.99

Call of Duty: WWII was announced in April this year, and is set to release worldwide on November 3, 2017.

As you’d expect, CoDWW2 is a first-person shooter, and marks the series’ first return to a World War II setting since 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War.

The game’s campaign has changed notably in that you don’t regenerate health automatically, but rely on health packs. The multiplayer, meanwhile, ditches the wall-running of recent Call of Duty games for a more “boots-on-the-ground” gameplay approach.

Buy Now: Pre-order Call of Duty WWII (PC) at CDKeys for £27.99

We haven’t had a chance to review the game fully because it’s still not available for general purchase yet – and proper review samples are a long way off.

However, we had a chance to try out the game’s multiplayer at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, and enjoyed the experience. Here’s our early impression:

“With fast-paced gameplay and an overhauled class system, WW2 brings CoD back to its roots. It’s as fun as ever, but lapsed fans who’ve been away for a while looking for something new might be disappointed."

Buy Now: Pre-order Call of Duty WWII (PC) at CDKeys for £27.99

Related: Best PC games

Have you spotted any great gaming deals recently? Let us know in the comments.