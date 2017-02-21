This Bose wireless headphones deal is perfect for iPhone 7 owners

Wireless headphones may be expensive, but they’re a good investment given the uncertain future of the humble headphone jack (see: iPhone 7).

Fortunately, we’ve spotted a decent deal: HomeAVDirect is selling the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for just £159. The website is claiming a 34% saving based on an original £239.95 price, but Amazon is selling these headphones for around £189, so it’s more like a £30 – nothing to scoff at.

These headphones feature wireless Bluetooth technology, hands-free calling, two-device Bluetooth switching, a claimed 15-hour play time per charge, and a comfortable design.

Buy Now: Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II at Amazon for £159

We gave these headphones a 4/5 score in our review, praising their decent sound quality and comfort. One of our main gripes with the headphones was the price, but this deal helps remedy that. Here’s our verdict:

“They look a bit odd thanks to their chunky Bluetooth module, but these comfortable, good-sounding Bose AE2W headphones are worth considering if you’re out for a pair of wireless cans.”

Buy Now: Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II at Amazon for £159

On Amazon, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II have a 4.6/5 score based on 268 user reviews. Users wrote:

“Superb. Just brilliant. Honestly, being in my 40s I’ve been occasionally amused by how elaborate headphones have become. But, boy, are these Bose headphones a revelation.”

“Well bought these after my Beats Studio snapped a few months back, and they are superior in every department. And when it comes to it, Bose are the go-to brand for sound quality.”

“Had these headphones a week now and they have worked faultlessly, connecting to my Samsung TV and Apple products with ease. They produce a lovely rich sound which exudes quality as you would expect from Bose…"

Buy Now: Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II at Amazon for £159

Related: Best Headphones 2017

Watch: Headphone Buying Guide

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.