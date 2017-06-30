This Amazon offer gets you four months of music for 99p

Amazon is doing a cracking deal on subscriptions to its music streaming service, and we’ve got all the details right here.

You can now pick up four months’ worth of an Amazon Music Unlimited membership for just £0.99, saving you loads of cash.

The deal is only available for existing Prime members, and will only work if you’re a new subscriber i.e. you haven’t already joined Music Unlimited.

Normally, Amazon Music Unlimited will set you back £7.99 per month or £79 per year, on top of your existing Prime membership.

But with this deal, you’ll be saving an incredible £30.97 on your first four months of membership, with the normal price only resuming after that initial grace period is over.

Amazon Music Unlimited is an extension of the normal Prime Music that comes bundled with a Prime membership.

You get access to a wider roster of 40 million songs, with new and regular releases from popular artists. You can download songs and albums to listen to offline wherever you are, and Amazon promises an “always ad-free” service.

Amazon Music Unlimited also works with Amazon Alexa, so if you have an Amazon Echo smart speaker then you can play your music directly through it.

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.