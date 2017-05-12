This 55” LG 4K HDR OLED TV is down to just £1,599

If you’re going to spend big bucks on an incredible television, you might as well get a decent deal on your purchase.

Luckily for you, Currys has knocked £400 off the price of the LG OLED55B6V Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR 55” OLED TV. That brings the price down from £1,999 to just £1,599.

Better still, when we reviewed the television originally, it cost a far higher £2,699. So the real saving is arguably even greater, given the enduring quality of this TV.

This TV features a 55-inch OLED screen with a 4K Ultra HD display resolution. It supports High Dynamic Range content, which means you’ll get a wider colour gamut and a better range of lights and darks.

We gave the LG OLED55B6 a 4.5/5 score in our review at a price of £2,699. We praised the television’s sensational picture quality, pretty and space-saving design, and excellent smart TV interface.

Here’s our verdict:

"If you’ve already decided that OLED’s peerless light controls and black colour reproduction are for you, the OLED55B6 looks like as much of a bargain as a £2,800 TV could ever be. It delivers much of the frequently stellar picture quality seen on LG’s high-end LCD TVs for a fraction of the price, and its webOS smart TV interface remains the one to beat.”

Our reviewer continued:

"But bear in mind that when it comes to HDR playback, the OLED55B6 is more a personal preference than a flat-out "winner". Its OLED technology is certainly superb at handling extreme contrast and dark HDR images thanks to its pixel-by-pixel light control, but top-level LCD TVs such as the Samsung UE65KS9500 handle the bright end of HDR’s potential with far more punch and detail – albeit only at the expense of occasionally distracting backlight flaws."

"If you’re desperate to get your hands on LG’s 2016 OLED picture quality but just can’t handle the eye-watering prices of the G6 and E6 series, the OLED55B6 is a dream come true."

