This 55-inch Sony 4K HDR TV is £584 with an offer code

There’s no shortage of 4K content to watch these days, which means now may be the time to upgrade your television – so why not do it on the cheap?

Argos is selling the Sony KD55XD7005 55-inch Android Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR TV for a bargain price of £649.

However, you can knock a further 10% off the top by using the code TVSAVE, bringing the total cost down to just £584.10.

Buy Now: 55” 4K Sony TV at Argos for £584.10 (Code: TVSAVE)

The Sony Bravia XD70 features a large 55-inch LED TV screen with a high 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

It also supports High Dynamic Content, so you’ll be able to watch the 4K HDR TV shows and movies available at online streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Video.

This TV has one SCART socket, three USB ports, four HDMI sockets, a VGA input socket, a composite socket, an optical connection, a headphone socket, an AV socket, and an Ethernet connection. You can also connect it to a Wi-Fi network.

And don’t forget that it’s a smart TV, so you’ll be able to access a wide range of apps and services using the built-in Android TV OS, which was designed by Google.

We haven’t reviewed this specific Sony TV model, but other 4K Sony televisions have scored well with us in the past.

On Argos, this Sony television has a 4.6/5 score based on 117 user reviews. Here are some excerpts from several user reviews:

“Great picture quality; viewed Avatar and a few console games and was happy with the product at the price purchased. Sleek design and goes well, with a contemporary look.”

“I read a couple of reviews about this TV before buying it and from what I have seen so far, this TV is the real deal. The picture quality is second to none. The Android feature is quite nice. The screen mirroring is an extra bonus; not something I use often, but it just goes on to show that the TV is bundled with so many features that I am still coming to terms with how really good it is. Overall, I am glad I got this TV.”

“Bought this to replace a dead 3D Sony Bravia. Picture quality is gorgeous. 4K looks amazing! Connectivity is top notch. Kodi works flawlessly from the Play Store too."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.