This 55-inch LG 4K HDR TV costs just £699 at Amazon

If you’re hoping to bag a 4K television in time for the summer sports season, we’ve got a decent deal for you.

Amazon UK is selling the LG 55UH770V 55-inch Smart 4K Super Ultra HD (HDR) television for a bargain price of £699, which is £20 less than the usual price. It’s also the cheapest price we could find the TV retailing for by far, and is £300 less than our review price for this particular model.

This television features a 55-inch screen with a 4K resolution that means you can play Ultra HD content from supported apps like Netflix and Amazon Video. It also supports HDR content, so you’ll be able to take advantage of HDR-ready TV shows and movies. This means you’ll get a wider colour gamut and deeper blacks overall, compared to SDR footage.

Buy Now: 55-inch LG 4K HDR TV at Amazon for £699

We gave this television a 3/5 score in our review last year, praising the set’s attractive design, excellent smart interface, and aggressive pricing. However, it’s important to note that we reviewed the product at £999, which is significantly higher than Argos’ sale price.

It’s fair to say that with the newly discounted price, this LG TV makes for a more compelling purchase option.

Buy Now: 55-inch LG 4K HDR TV at Amazon for £699

On Argos, this LG television has a 4.8/5 score based on 14 user reviews. Users were generally impressed with the design, connectivity, and picture quality, although sound quality scored lower marks overall. Users wrote:

“Sound isn’t too bad at all out of the built-in speakers and is fine for now. Picture is great and I’ve connected it to my Sk Q box so that I’m at the 2160p resolution setting. UHD stuff is ace. Even normal HD is great too.”

“With some adjustments to the settings, I’m very happy with the set so far. The black levels which came in for the most criticism online are fine, and the features of the rest of the set are excellent. Looks nice and is well made.”

“The picture quality is superb and setup is so easy. Great too, for the price.”

Buy Now: 55-inch LG 4K HDR TV at Amazon for £699

On Amazon, the TV also fared well, bagging a 3.8/5 score based on 46 user reviews. Users wrote:

“Brilliant when combined with an Xbox One S. Its functions surpassed my expectations for the price.”

“Very pleased with this TV. Excellent picture and sound.”

“”I bought this a month ago and couldn’t be happier. This unit was awesome right out of the box.” Watching it in standard mode and no problems. Have not adjusted any of the colour settings as of yet; the picture is so good. Motion blur is non-existent. Setup was easy. The remote is easy to use."

Buy Now: 55-inch LG 4K HDR TV at Amazon for £699

Related: Best TV

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.