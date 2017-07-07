This 50-inch 4K Samsung HDR TV is down to just £599

Summer is great for going outside, but on those inevitable rainy days you’ll want a great television to relax with – so here’s a 4K Samsung TV deal you won’t want to miss.

Currys is selling a 50-inch model from Samsung’s new MU-series of 4K televisions for £150 less than the usual retail price.

You can now pick up the Samsung UE50MU6100 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for just £599, far below the previous £749 tag that was active between April 13 and May 30 this year.

This television features a large 50-inch screen with an Ultra HD 4K display resolution, which means you can watch all the latest UHD content from providers like Netflix and Amazon Video. These platforms also produce HDR content, which is another format supported by this television. HDR, or High Dynamic Range, video offers a wider colour gamut and better lights and darks, assuming you have the right sort of TV – and this is the right sort of TV.

This is also a smart TV running on Samsung’s own Tizen OS, so you’ll be able to catch up on media using popular apps like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, and Sky’s Now TV.

There are three HDMI ports, two USB ports, two speakers for 20W of audio power, and a remote control that comes with voice control support.

Unfortunately, we haven’t reviewed this specific model, so we can’t speak to the quality of the television. However, it’s worth noting that previous 4K Samsung televisions have typically scored very highly with us, and both the manufacturer (Samsung) and the retailer (Currys) have solid customer support infrastructure if something goes wrong.

This television has also managed an impressive 9.8/10 score on Currys, based on 8 customer reviews. Buyers seemed most impressed by the television’s ease of use, image quality, design, and value for money. One user called ‘Rebecca’ from London described it as a “beautiful TV and easy to use”, while ‘Julie’ – a self-confessed ‘avid TV fan’ – said it was a slim TV with “great lifelike colours”. In the positives section, Chelmsford local ‘Wayne’ wrote “all of it” – fine praise indeed.

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? If so, let us know in the comments.