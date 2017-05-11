This 49-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV is down to just £550

Gone are the days when a 4K telly had to cost the earth – and this excellent Sony TV deal proves it.

Amazon is selling the Sony Bravia KD49XD7005 for a bargain price of £550, which is down on the £799 recommended retail price. Better still, the lowest price we could find elsewhere was at John Lewis and Argos, where you’ll pay a higher £599 fee for the TV.

According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this TV was priced at £675.50 as recently as May 6, 2017. And it was last at the full price of £799 on March 31, 2017. It’s only ever retailed for less than £550 once, selling for £521.98 on March 15, 2017.

Buy Now: 49” Sony Bravia 4K TV at Amazon for £550

The Sony Bravia KD49XD7005 has a large 49-inch display that boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also features Sony’s custom-built X-Reality PRO upscaling, which upscales normal content to effective (but not actual) 4K quality. There’s also support for High Dynamic Range (added OTA), and comes with PlayStation Now built in.

Sony’s television runs on Google’s Android TV platform, which means you get access to a wide range of content from the Google Play Store.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but the Sony Bravia KD49XD7005 television has scored well on Amazon. Overall, it has a 3.9/5 score based on 41 user reviews.

Users wrote:

“Great picture quality and sound – that’s the main thing! Easy to use and set up, and it certainly looks good. Delivery was very quick too.”

“If you buy this TV for picture quality alone, this is worth five stars. The specification list including the connections available are astonishing. Owning an Android TV is a major bonus and in time this will develop into a fully featured operating system, and is backed up by Google.”

“Everyone looking for a great 4K UHD TV should look no further than Sony. It’s simply the best, and the Android platform makes it even more futuristic and user-friendly.”

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.