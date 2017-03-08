This £32,000 Ferrari Red Technics turntable is all kinds of ridiculous

Vinyl is back in a big way, but this $38,895 (£32,000) custom-built turntable may have jumped the shark.

The hand-made 1980s Technics SP10 MK3 NGS arrives with a Ferrari Corsica Red Micro Suede paint job that’ll stand out in any living room.

Luxury audio specialists Artisan Fidelity is responsible for the world’s most ridiculous turntable.

“This final design effort was in essence the company's crown jewel professional studio direct drive model and represented the culmination of engineering knowledge gathered through many years of SP10 manufacturing and evolution,” the listing on says a listing on Audiogon reads (via What Hi-Fi).

“The daunting task required for a company to develop, test and produce a direct drive possessing a similar level of comprehensive engineering in today’s marketplace would be stratospheric and cost prohibitive.”

Here's a look at the construction:

Should you be able to rustle up £32K for the turntable itself, you’ll need to find another £572 for shipping inside the United States.

Alternatively, you could spend that money on the amazing Rega Planar 3 and save the £32k to buy records, or a car or a house deposit.

How would you spend a £32K tech budget? Share your wishlist in the comments section below.