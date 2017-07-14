This 29” LG Ultrawide Full HD monitor is down to just £169

We always hear about space-age gaming rigs, but it’s important to make sure you’ve got a great monitor to go with it – and this deal will help.

Currys is selling the LG Ultrawide 29UM68 Full HD 29” IPS LED Monitor for a bargain price of just £169.97. That’s a significant £100.02 saving on the usual £269.99 price tag.

Better still, we haven’t been able to find this monitor on sale for anywhere close to this price from the retailers, with most still selling it for north of £200.

This monitor features a large 29-inch IPS LED-backlit display, which is fairly sizeable as far as desk monitors go. But what makes it extra special is the UltraWide aspect ratio of 21:9, a relatively unique offering. It also offers a Full HD resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels, so you can play all your games in 1080p quality.

It has a 14ms response time as standard, but there’s a special gaming mode that drops this to 5ms for improved accuracy.

The 29UM68 also features a 60Hz refresh rate (with AMD’s FreeSync Technology built in), which is plenty for most gamers running a decent rig – although high-end users might want to invest in a more expensive 144Hz model.

We haven’t reviewed this specific monitor, although it’s worth noting that other LG monitors have generally scored well with us in the past.

On Currys, this monitor has an 8.5/10 based on 35 customer reviews. Buyers were most impressed by the ease of set-up, the value for money, and the image quality. Here are some review excerpts:

“Lovely clear picture, easy downloadable screen control with dark/light slider, and split-screen controls with many options.”

“Excellent screen quality and colour gamut, very responsive panel.”

“Great value for money. Picture quality is amazing. All-round brilliant buy."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.