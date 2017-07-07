This £20 Raspberry Pi rival comes with 4K and HDR10 support

There’s a new mini-computer in town, and it’s offering up plenty of hardware heft despite its $25 price tag.

Pine64 has formally unveiled the Rock64 Media Board Computer – but try not to judge it by the uninspiring branding. This mini-computer is a direct rival to the world-famous Raspberry Pi, a hugely popular development board that’s inspired would-be tinkerers and programmers the world over.

In a bid to scoop up some of the Pi’s market share, the Rock64 Media Board Computer comes powered by a 64-bit quad-core Rockhip RK3328 processor based on ARM’s Cortex-A53 design – the same found in many modern smartphones.

Graphics, meanwhile, come courtesy of a Mali-450MP2 graphical processing unit, which is also coincidentally designed by ARM. Keen watchers of the phone industry will also be aware that the Mali series of GPUs features regularly in the smartphone world.

There are also the usual computing extras too; you’ll get a HDMI 2.0a port for instance, which is good for 4K video output at 60Hz, as well as supporting the HDR10 standard for High Dynamic Range content. There’s a USB 3.0 connector on board, as well as two USB 2.0 ports.

That’s not to mention the MicroSD slot, the eMMC module socket, the Gigabit Ethernet port, the Pi-2 bus, and the Pi-P5+ bus. All in all, this is a seriously capable micro computer, especially considering you can load it up with Linux-based software – including Google’s latest Android 7.1.

The very basic model comes with 1GB of RAM on board, and will set you back $25 – that’s about £19. If you want the 2GB memory version, you’ll have to fork out $35 (£27), while the most expensive 4G variant costs $45 (£35).

