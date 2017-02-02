These smartphones are about to lose access to BBC iPlayer

If you're still rocking an old-age smartphone, it might be time to upgrade.

Not because the Samsung Galaxy S8 is just weeks away or that the iPhone 8 is on the horizon, but because some older handsets are about to lose access to BBC iPlayer.

Announcing the cut, the Beeb has confirmed that all smartphones powered by the now defunct Windows Phone operating system will lose access to its Netflix-rivalling streaming service in April.

According to the corporation, it's "no longer cost effective" to keep Windows Phone support going.

Those who sport a Windows 10-powered smartphone will still be able to access the BBC’s catch-up service via their phone’s Microsoft Edge browser.

All iOS and Android devices are to keep their sell all singing, all dancing BBC iPlayer apps.

For those keen to hang on to their devices, Microsoft has confirmed that many older handset are still able to be upgraded to Windows 10.

The company has even launched the Windows 10 Mobile Upgrade Advisor app to help make the process smoother.

If, however, you are in need of a new smartphone, it's almost the perfect time to upgrade.

With MWC 2017 set to kick off in Barcelona later this month, a fleet of new flagship phones are on their way with the likes of the LG G6 and Huawei P10 both expected to make a formal appearance.

Would you ditch Windows Phone to carry on watching iPlayer? Let us know in the comments.