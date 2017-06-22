These iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models are now £70 cheaper at John Lewis

It’s rare that we see significant discounts on Apple products, but John Lewis has applied huge savings on select iPhone models.

John Lewis has knocked £70 off the price of Product Red iPhone devices, including the iPhone 7 (128GB) and the iPhone 7 Plus (256GB). They’re all red in colour, but are otherwise normal iPhones in every sense.

Product Red is a licensed brand that raises money for a charitable cause. Specifically, items sold under the brand have a portion of any profits donated to help raise awareness and eliminate HIV and AIDs in eight African countries. Apple is a partner with the scheme alongside other giants like Nike, Coca Cola, and Starbucks.

We gave the iPhone 7 a respectable 3.5/5 score in our review, praising the handset’s great screen and speakers, incredible performance, water-resistant design, excellent camera, and clever Haptic engine. However, we were less impress by the handset’s poor battery life and lack of headphone jack.

Here’s our verdict: “There are many positives to take from the iPhone 7, but unfortunately they're negated to a large extent by poor battery life and a lack of basic features.”

However, the iPhone 7 Plus fared much better under scrutiny, and was awarded a 4.5/5 score. We were most impressed by the phone’s beautiful screen, unique camera, solid battery life, class-leading performance, and potent speakers.

Here’s our verdict: "You get a lot for your money compared to the iPhone 7. For £120 more the 7 Plus provides a luscious 5.5-inch screen and a clever camera – but, most importantly, battery life you can rely on. It’s not revolutionary, but the iPhone 7 Plus is great phone."

