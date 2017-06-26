Trending:

These B&W on-ear headphones are down to just £59

These B&W on-ear headphones are down to just £59

by

p3

If you need a new pair of headphones, you could do far worse than picking up this deal on a pair of B&W lug-huggers.

John Lewis is selling the Bowers & Wilkins P3 On-Ear Headphones for a bargain price of just £59.95.

These headphones originally launched at a price of £169.99, but now have an R.R.P of £89.95. John Lewis lists its normal price for these headphones as £79.95, so at the very least you’re saving £20.

Buy Now: Bowers & Wilkins P3 On-Ear Headphones at John lewis for £59.95

Bowers & Wilkins is a leading audio brand with a wide range of headphones available. We’ve previously given high review scores to other B&W headphones.

This particular pair of headphones features a 1.2-metre cable and a lightweight folding design. B&W positioned the terminals to make sure that airflow around the audio driver units is consistent for a “more direct sound”.

There’s a bespoke fabric design that covers the ear pads to provide “acoustic transparency”, but also forming a seal around the edge for improved bass and noise isolation.

Buy Now: Bowers & Wilkins P3 On-Ear Headphones at John lewis for £59.95

We haven’t fully reviewed the Bowers & Wilkins P3 headphones, but we did have a hands-on experience with them. We were impressed by the design and audio, in spite of the £169.99 launch price.

Here’s our early verdict: “As yet, we really can’t fault the P3s. They’re certainly not cheap, but the build quality and sound seems to go a long way to justifying the premium price."

Buy Now: Bowers & Wilkins P3 On-Ear Headphones at John lewis for £59.95

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.

