Fresh Huawei P10 leaks reveal some funky new flavours

A couple of new Huawei P10 images have leaked ahead of the device's launch at MWC 2017 – and they look pretty good to our eye.

First up, we have the following image, which was gleaned from a recent Huawei FCC filing and seemingly shows the P10 in the wild.

The second P10 snap comes to us from a familiar source in usually reliable mobile leakster Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks on Twitter.

It looks like an official press render for the P10 and appears to reveal that the handset will be offered in some pretty funky flavours – gold and blue we're used to, but green?

Neither photo reveals any radical new information, but they certainly whet the appetite for this year's MWC.

Other devices expected to launch in Barcelona this year include the LG G6 and a rebooted Nokia 3310.

Which phone has you most excited for MWC 2017? Let us know in the comments below.