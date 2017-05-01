These alleged OnePlus 5 camera samples just leaked online

Images allegedly taken with the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 5 smartphone have been posted online.

Technology blog True-Tech has published a report that includes photographs that may have been taken using OnePlus’s upcoming flagship phone. The OnePlus 5 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it’s been heavily rumoured in recent weeks.

According to the blog, the images were sent in by “an anonymous leaker who has been in touch with us for a while”. By examining the EXIF data of the photographs, it’s possible to see details about the device used to take the images. For instance, on at least one of the photographs, we know that the focal length was 4.3mm, the flash was off, and that the exposure time was 1/33 of a second.

But more importantly, the make and model of the device used is listed as the OnePlus A5000. That number doesn’t correspond to any existing OnePlus phone, but has been leaked multiple times as the model number for the upcoming OnePlus 5.

Check out the leaked images below (note: we have cropped and resized these images from their original format):

It’s also interesting to note that the GPS position listed on the filing puts the photograph locations near Shenzhen, China, which is where OnePlus is based.

We should now caveat this report by saying that it is possible to modify – and thus fake – EXIF data on a photograph. It’s entirely possible that this is an elaborate hoax by someone trying to troll OnePlus fans. Alternatively, it could be the real deal, but there’s not enough evidence to say either way for now.

What we do know, however, is that OnePlus 5 leaks have ramped up in recent weeks. Considering the fact that we’re approaching the usual summer timeframe that OnePlus uses to launch devices, it’s highly probable that the next OnePlus phone is in the works – and possibly even nearing launch.

The OnePlus 5 has been rumoured to feature a dual-camera module on the back of the phone, and is expected to run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chip, which we’ve seen featured most recently in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Still, until we hear any official announcements from OnePlus, we’ll have to take all leaks with due caution.

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.