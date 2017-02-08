There’s a new Android Wear 2.0 watch - and it comes from a surprising source

The LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style were finally confirmed as flag bearers for Android Wear 2.0 on Wednesday, but another lesser-known manufacturer is throwing its name into the hat.

The Wear24 will be released under branding from US mobile giant Verizon Wireless.

While details are still thin on the ground right now, Verizon confirmed (via The Verge) the Android Wear 2.0 device will feature a 1.39-inch display rocking a 480 x 480 display resolution.

Naturally, there’ll be LTE connectivity joining the Wi-Fi and NFC chips. There’s no news on processors, RAM, physical dimensions or battery life.

Related: LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style hands on

However, Verizon did reveal a price tag for its first ever wearable; it’ll be $300 (£240) on a two-year contract, starting next month.

Related: Best running watches

Earlier on Wednesday, the flagship Android Wear 2.0 watches were unveiled following months of software delays and hardware rumours.

Both watches will be available from February 10 in the USA, while they'll go on sale in the UK in the coming weeks.

The pair, as well as Verizon's Wear24 offering, will join Android Wear watches from the likes of Casio, Tag Heuer, New Balance and (likely) ZTE during 2017.

Can a revitalised Android Wear platform tackle the Apple Watch in 2017? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.