There's a secret way to save money on Apple Music - here's how

Apple has introduced a new payment option for Apple Music subscribers willing to pay for 12-months up front.

The new $99/£99 subscription plan compares to the monthly rate of $9.99/£9.99 a month.

That means subscribers can gett12 months for the price of 10 if they're willing to fork over for an annual plan.

However, as TechCrunch is pointing out, Apple isn’t exactly shouting from the rooftops about this new payment option.

In fact, when we tried to sign up for it, it doesn’t appear alongside the individual, family and college student plans.

Related: Apple Music is coming to the Windows Store

Turns out it’s only available for existing subscribers, who go into the membership settings and change to an annual plan.

While it’s not overtly available, this plan does give Apple Music a potential leg-up on Spotify, which only offers monthly plans.

In other streaming news, Tidal announced Monday that it had secured exclusive access to Jay-Z’s forthcoming album 4:44, which launches on June 30.

It's no surprise really, given the hip hop's newest father of twins owns the company.

Is the prospect of saving money over the long haul enough for you to plump up the cash up front? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.