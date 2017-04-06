There's a Galaxy S8 and S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage — but you can’t buy it

Samsung has confirmed it will sell souped-up Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

However, right now it appears the variants will only immediately be available in the smartphone giant’s Korean homeland.

The phones, which are listed on the firm’s website without a price or police date, compare with the top-end 4GB/64GB models available to pre-order in the west right now.

Interestingly, the firm is bundling the top-end device with the DeX docking station.

Perhaps, the company believes more RAM and larger built-in storage will provide a better experience for users turning their smartphone into a PC?

The increased storage available within the South Korean variant isn’t such a big deal, given the 256GB microSD capacity of all models, but the option of extra RAM would be nice.

Whether the variant will make it to UK or US shores remains to be seen, but it was recently spotted traveling through China’s FCC.

Other than the extra RAM and storage, all of the other specs like CPU and display resolution remain the same.

Would you pay extra for this super-powered S8? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.