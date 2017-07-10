There has never been a better time to buy the Oculus Rift and Touch controllers

Facebook is offering the Oculus Rift headset, along with two Touch controllers for the lowest price yet.

Thanks to the Summer of Rift promotion, for a limited time, you’ll be able to grab the bundle for just $399/£399, down from $599/£599. The Touch controllers themselves remain at $99.

Naturally, you’ll still need a PC powerful enough to handle the Rift, which start at around $500. But if you’re already kitted out, there’s never been a better time to jump into high-end VR.

The recommended specs are an Intel i5-4590 equivalent or greater with a minimum of 8GB of RAM and a recommended NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 GPU.

You can check out some pre-configured options on the Oculus website.

Oculus says there are now 500+ titles currently available in the Oculus Store, including the brand new Rick & Morty experience that’ll get you pumped for season 3.

Have you been waiting for the right time to bag a Rift? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.