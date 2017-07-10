There has never been a better time to buy the Oculus Rift and Touch controllers

Trending:

Oculus Rift

Facebook is offering the Oculus Rift headset, along with two Touch controllers for the lowest price yet.

Thanks to the Summer of Rift promotion, for a limited time, you’ll be able to grab the bundle for just $399/£399, down from $599/£599. The Touch controllers themselves remain at $99.

Naturally, you’ll still need a PC powerful enough to handle the Rift, which start at around $500. But if you’re already kitted out, there’s never been a better time to jump into high-end VR.

The recommended specs are an Intel i5-4590 equivalent or greater with a minimum of 8GB of RAM and a recommended NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 GPU.

You can check out some pre-configured options on the Oculus website.

Oculus says there are now 500+ titles currently available in the Oculus Store, including the brand new Rick & Morty experience that’ll get you pumped for season 3.

Have you been waiting for the right time to bag a Rift? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

