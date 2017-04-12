The Xbox Scorpio dev consoles are out in the wild – here's what they look like

Project Scorpio is coming later this year, and the hype is beginning to build ahead of the supercharged console's arrival.

And following the announcement of some of the console's official specs last week, we've now been given a look at the Project Scorpio dev kits.

Microsoft has revealed the dev kit console design (via Gamasutra), which looks a lot like a two-tone Xbox One S, if slightly larger.

And considering the Xbox One and Xbox One S dev kits were nearly identical to the retail edition, this could be our first glimpse of what the final console might look like.

The device comes with a white top, which features physical buttons on the side, along with the Xbox sphere logo.

On the black base of the console, there's the expansion ports and UHD Blu-ray drive, along with a clock, and even an OLED display which will show information to devs such as frames per second.

There's also five programmable buttons alongside the display itself, vents on the side so the consoles can be stacked, and three USB ports, with a network card for debug information.

Of course, none of this guarantees anything about the final console's design, and it could be that Microsoft has something entirely different planned for Project Scorpio's final unveiling.

Strangely, the Xbox Scorpio dev kit is apparently more powerful than the final console itself, with a slightly faster GPU, and double the RAM (24GB) of the retail unit.

Gamasutra asked Xbox platform manager Kevin Gammill about the spec difference. He explained: "It's much easier for a game developer to come in higher and tune down, than come in lower and tune up. Or nail it. That just rarely happens.

"Our overarching design principle was to make it easy for devs to hit our goals: 4K, 4K textures, rocksteady framerates, HDR, wide color gamut, and spatial audio."

Official specs for the console were announced last week, revealing Scorpio would arrive with an eight-core processor, likely from AMD, running at 2.3GHz, and a GPU with 40 compute units running at a seriously impressive 1172MHz.

There will also be 12GB of GDDR5 memory, alongside a 1TB hard disk, and a UHD Blu-ray player – making the console a very tempting offer indeed.

Microsoft is expected to announced the naming, price information, and design for the Scorpio console at E3 2017 in June, so stay tuned.

Let us know what you think of the dev kit in the comments.