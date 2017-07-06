Looking for the latest news on The Winds Of Winter release date? We’ve rounded up all the news and rumours about when the next 'A Song Of Ice And Fire' book will be released by Game of Thrones creator and author George R. R. Martin.

The Winds of Winter is the upcoming sixth entry into Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire series of novels, and has been a long time coming.

Martin began writing the books way back in 1991, and released the first entry – A Game Of Thrones – in 1996. Since then, he’s published five full novels from the series and even helped create the hugely popular and award-winning Game of Thrones TV series.

But despite the fifth book – A Dance With Dragons – having launched back as far as July 2011, we’re still hanging around for the sixth of a planned seven-novel series. With Martin’s writing pace often the source of controversy, we’ve decided to compile what we know about The Winds Of Winter release date in hopes of soothing the growing angst amongst book readers.

Warning: There may be plot spoilers below, so read on with caution.



The Winds Of Winter News: Latest release date rumours

The latest news is that George R. R. Martin has announced he plans to take a “big trip” in August, which has led to some fears that the next ASOIAF novel may be further delayed.

In a post to his live journal, Martin wrote: "I cut way way way back to my travel this year, to give myself more time to work…But come August I’ll be off again, first to NYC for a wedding and the usual round of publisher and agent meetings, then off to Finland for worldcon then on to Russia for a con in St. Petersberg…Two trips for all of 2017 is the least amount of travel I’ve done in twenty years."

The Winds Of Winter Release Date UK: When is the next ‘A Song Of Ice And Fire’ book out?

Our Winds of Winter Release Date Estimate: End of 2017 through to end of 2018

When The Winds Of Winter was first conceived, it was to be the final part of a trilogy. However, Martin eventually decided that the last – and seventh, it transpired – novel would actually be called A Dream Of Spring.

2010: In June 2010, Martin had completed four chapters of the book, and later revealed that an additional chapter from ADWD had been moved to TWOW. As of July that year, 100 manuscript pages had been completed; Martin has previously estimated that the final volume will comprise of over 1,500 pages.

2011: In 2011, Martin released A Dance With Dragons after six years of writing, and pledged to continue writing ASOIAF books in January the next year. Just before the release, Martin said he hoped that “the last two books will go a little quicker than this one” and said it may take “three years to finish the next one at a good pace”.

As of 2017, the Game of Thrones TV adaptation plot has moved well beyond the finale of the sixth (and most recent) ASOIAF book, A Dance With Dragons

2012: By October 2012, Martin confirmed that 400 pages of TWOW had been written, although he added that only 200 of these were “really finished”, with the remaining half requiring editing.

2013: In April the next year, Martin’s own estimates put him as having written a quarter of the book and, refusing to cow to demand for a release date, told fans that it would “be done when it’s done”.

2014: At the start of 2014, Martin’s UK publisher Jane Johnson confirmed that the book would “certainly” not be published before 2015, and then later noted that it was “not a 2015 release”. Martin himself said that he would like to finish the book before the sixth season of the TV series aired, as it would cover content from the book.

2015: In April 2015, Martin posted another chapter from the book, this time from the point of view of Sansa Stark. Later that year, both the Spanish editor and Polish translator of the novel said that the book was not expected to be published in 2016.

2016: At the beginning of 2016, Martin revealed that he had missed his end-of-year deadline with his publisher for TWOW’s release before the sixth season of the Game of Thrones TV adaptation. He said there was “a lot still left to write” and that the book was “months away still…if the writing goes well”. By June that year, at least 11 chapters had either been published as a sample or read publicly.

In December 2016, Martin said: “I’ve been telling you for 20 years that winter was coming. Winter is the time when things die, and cold and ice and darkness fill the world, so this is not going to be the happy feel-good that people may be hoping for. Some of the characters [are] in very dark places. Things get worse before they get better, so things are getting worse for a lot of people."

2017: In January 2017, a comment written by Martin on his blog suggested that the book would be released “this year”, i.e. 2017. The book was still being written as of May 14, 2017.

George R. R. Martin, the American novelist behind the A Song Of Ice And Fire books, is now 68 years old

The Winds Of Winter Chapters: George R. R. Martin’s sample chapters

The good news is that George R. R. Martin has been steadily trickling out sample chapters in a bid to quell the unrest amongst avid ASOIAF fanatics.

Here are all the sample chapters officially released by Martin:

Here are fan summaries of chapters read at conventions:

The Winds of Winter Characters: Who gets a POV chapter?

These are the following confirmed character point-of-view chapters:

Victarion Greyjoy

Aeron Greyjoy

Tyrion Lannister

Barristan Selmy

Arianne Martell

Theon Greyjoy

Mercy (Arya)

Alayne (Sansa)

Arianne Martell

Bran Stark

Daenerys Targaryen

Davos Seaworth

Areo Hotah

Cersei Lannister

Asha Greyjoy

