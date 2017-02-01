The Wii U is Nintendo’s worst selling console ever

Nintendo Wii U has managed to sell a total of 13.6 million units since launching in November 2012.

Despite boasting an impressive library of exclusive titles, Nintendo’s poor marketing and lack of third-party support meant the console was doomed long before it could truly shine.

Trailing behind the total numbers of the Nintendo Gamecube, which managed to sell a total of 22 million during its lifespan, the Wii U is the worst performing piece of Nintendo hardware since the Virtual Boy.

Production of the console was recently halted in Japan, making room for the Nintendo Switch launch on March 3, 2017.

With many consumers mistaking it as a new peripheral for the original Wii, the Wii U suffered from a poorly conceived concept that was rarely capitalized upon.

It had some fantastic games such as Splatoon, Super Mario 3D World and Xenoblade Chronicles X. We saw successful new franchises and long-awaited remasters that will no doubt make a substantial impact in the future.

For the most part, Nintendo Switch is poised to rectify past mistakes. It combines the best elements of traditional and portable play into a console that can be taken anywhere.

The launch line-up isn’t particularly stellar, but there are plenty of worthwhile experiences on the horizon.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2 are just some of the Switch games coming our way in 2017.

What are your thoughts on the Wii U’s lifetime sales? Let us know in the comments.