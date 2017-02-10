The Walking Dead Season 3’s next episode is coming next month

The third episode of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier will be released in March, Telltale Games announced yesterday.

Having launched with an episodic double bill in December 2016, The Walking Dead’s third season got off to a very strong start with the return of Clementine and company.

The new episode, titled “Above the Law” will arrive shortly following the season’s physical release for PS4 and Xbox One.

This physical version will include the season’s first two episodes with all remaining parts available as downloads upon their release. It will be available in North America from February 28 and Europe on March 3.

Games Editor Brett Phipps had a blast with the first two episodes of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, earning 8/10 in his review.

“The Walking Dead Season 3 makes two very strong starts. Splitting the first episode into a two-parter means fans are treated to a double-whammy of excellent storytelling and get to spend more time with these immediately engaging and relatable characters.”

Telltale is also working on an episodic adaptation of Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy, which is set to launch later this year.

Are you excited for the next episode after such a dramatic cliffhanger? Let us know in the comments.