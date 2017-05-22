The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Episode 5 is coming next week

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier’s final episode is set to launch on May 30, Telltale Games has announced.

Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android at the end of this month, we’ll finally see the conclusion of Clementine’s latest story.

With the last outing ending on a pretty significant cliffhanger, we're excited to see how Telltale plans to tie up things up within the space of a single episode.

Related: The Surge Review

In a recent blog post, Telltale Games described this as “the most tailored episode to date.” Player decisions will have a drastic impact on the outcome, including on who makes it out alive.

A New Frontier’s previous episode made for a tense, effective drama that set things up nicely for the finale. Here’s what we thought:

“The Walking Dead’s third season has been a consistently exciting ride thus far. The town of Richmond lacks depth and direction, gracefully pulled through by some fantastic character moments. Javi and Clementine make for two likeable leads, bolstered by a supporting cast I inevitably came to root for. Except Gabe – he’s the literal worst.”

Watch: Call of Duty WW2 - 5 Things You Need to Know

Have you been keeping up with this season of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!