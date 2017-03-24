The Walking Dead: A New Frontier episode 3 launching next week

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Episode 3 - Above the Law is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android on March 28, Telltale has announced.

After debuting with a dramatic double-bill in December 2016, the wait for this season’s third episode has been quite a long one.

Taking place immediately after the previous episode’s cliffhanger ending, it’s probably best not reading the following blurb if you fancy avoiding spoilers.

“After the shocking events of 'Ties That Bind: Part Two', Javier struggles to find a role in his newly reunited family. Meanwhile, tension within the walls of Richmond grow. Will Clementine and the rest of the group turn against Javier? It may be time to choose between the family you're born into and the family you've made.”

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier got off to an incredibly strong start, showing that Telltale is still capable of putting together a strong and compelling story in the undead universe.

“The Walking Dead Season 3 makes two very strong starts. Splitting the first episode into a two-parter means fans are treated to a double-whammy of excellent storytelling and get to spend more time with these immediately engaging and relatable characters.”

