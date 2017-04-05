Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone was recently tipped for a 2017 release, with rumours suggesting it might even beat the Note 8 to market. Allow me to temper your excitement...

In a recent interview with the Korea Herald, Samsung Display's principal engineer Kim Tae-woong hinted that the Galaxy X – at least in final form – might not be released until 2019.

"Because the bezel-free display currently sells well, we still have enough time to develop [a] foldable display. The technology is expected to be mature around 2019," he said.

There's two ways to interpret his words.

On the one hand, Samsung is rarely shy of straying into early adopter territory and debuting new technologies ahead of the pack.

It follows that a Galaxy X launch this year is still entirely possible, and Tae-woong is simply opining on the state of the market.

But on the flipside, the South Korean chaebol has no real incentive – barring geek street cred – to out a radical new device when it can still expect to sell the likes of the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and Galaxy A3 by the boatload.

Fence-sitter that I am, I'd still expect Samsung to show off a prototype handset with a foldable display this year, but not release a product until at least 2018.

Having said that, if Apple is indeed lining up big things for its iPhone 10 Year Anniversary Edition, Samsung may well feel like it has to respond – and a foldable smartphone would send quite the message.

When do you think the Galaxy X will be launched? Share your predictions in the comments below.