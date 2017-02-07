Apple's cheaper, better alternative to AirPods go on sale this week

Apple’s long-delayed BeatsX wireless earbuds, complete with the same W1 technology within AirPods, will finally begin shipping February 10.

First announced at the company’s See You event in September, the £130 neckband-styled earphones can be purchased globally on Friday.

Furthermore, they’ll be available in two new colours, grey and blue. They’ll join the already announced white and black hues.

The BeatsX earphones contain the same W1 Bluetooth technology present in the Apple AirPods, however, they are significantly less expensive.

Just like the Marmite-like AirPods, they’re capable of pairing automatically with an iPhone and will provide offer eight hours of battery life.

There’s a fast charging feature that will offer two hours of life force in 15 minutes and a dedicated Siri button.

Thanks to the flex form cable and neckband, the BeatsX will be far more difficult to misplace than the totally wireless earphones.

Developed by Apple engineers, alongside those it inherited with the Beats purchase, they’re also liable to offer better sound than AirPods.

BeatsX or AirPods? Which sounds like the better option to you?