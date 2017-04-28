Here's the strange, but sensible reason the Galaxy S8's Home button moves around

The so-called Infinity displays on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones are so pretty, it stands to reason the firm is going to extraordinary lengths to protect them from damage.

The Galaxy Club website has spotted that the virtual home button often shifts position - just by a few pixels.

The reason is to protect the OLED panel from burn-in, which, even on hyper advanced screens like the S8's, can happen when a static image remains imprinted after being shown on the display for too long.

This, of course, is the main reason why we have screen-savers on our PC monitors.

Anyone who’s fallen asleep in front of the telly with a DVD only to find their main menu indelibly burned into the display will feel this pain.

Samsung’s solution, which it sort of confirmed on its Dutch Twitter account via an exchange with a fan, is an inventive one that isn’t even noticeable without the measurements you see in the image above.

After months of hype the Galaxy S8 finally went on general sale in the UK today, a week after it reached pre-order customers.

We awarded the handset a super-rare 10/10 score. Indeed, Samsung smashed its pre-order records for the phone, despite fears of fans adopting a wait-and-see approach following the Note 7 debacle.

Our mobile editor Max Partner signed off his review by saying the it was “Easily the best phone around right now. The Galaxy S8 feels like the future.”

The future is now.

