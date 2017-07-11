Ticwatch is an Android Wear 2.0 watch that packs big features for a tiny price

If you’re tempted, but unsure of the merits of an Android Wear watch, it’s unlikely you’re ready to splash out top dollar on a premium smart timepiece.

However, little-known start-up Mobvio is significantly lowering the entry level by offering a watch running Android Wear 2.0 starting at just $99 (around £78).

The Ticwatch E, which is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, brings a heart-rate monitor, full GPS sensor and a 1.4-inch screen with an admirable 400x400 resolution.

Naturally, it has has Google Assistant, full Google Play support and can even offers music when transported to the watch. It’s IP67 water resistant too, meaning it'll handle the odd mishap.

There’s a slightly higher-end version, dubbed the Ticwatch S, which starts at $119 on Kickstarter. It comes with a sportier, breathable band and a slightly larger 45m face, compared to the 44mm face on the Ticwatch E.

The S model also features the GPS sensor within the strap, while it sits within the body of the base Ticwatch E. The Chinese firm says that'll make it a little more accurate.

The super early bird pricing is selling out fast and, once the Kickstarter campaign is over, they’ll be $159 and $199 respectively. So, if you’re interested get in from the ground up, as they will ship to backers by October.

While they may lack some of the bells, whistles and flair of other, pricier Android Wear options (such as 4G connectivity), the Ticwatches certainly look functional enough to be worth a try.

Will you be taking a punt on the Ticwatch? Drop us a line in that there comments section below.