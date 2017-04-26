The Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 just got better – here's why

If you're the owner of a Surface Book or Surface Pro 4 Microsoft just provided a few upgrades worth taking note of.

Microsoft has launched the second round of firmware updates for its Surface Book and Surface Pro 4, and there's a load of new features and upgrades for the devices.

Release notes on the Surface Update History page reveal new additions, including fixes for video playback along with Cortana speech recognition updates.

Related: Best tablet

All the new additions improve the reliability, compatibility, and performance of the two machines, and are available now.

First up, the Surface Book, Microsoft's top-notch hybrid device, is gaining Realtek High Definition Audio updates which will improve the Cortana speech recognition.

There's also Intel Smart Sound Technology Audio Controller support which will "improve video playback on installed apps while offline".

Meanwhile, the Surface Pro 4 also gains the Intel Smart Sound Technology updates to improve video playback, along with a couple of other improvements detailed in the release notes.

Those users with a Surface Book or Pro 4 who've installed the Creators Update will be able to download the latest firmware updates via Windows Update now.

Go to Start and select Settings > Update & security > Windows Update, then hit 'Check for updates' and install the latest release.

Microsoft has announced a press event for May 2, 2017, which could see the launch of the Surface Pro 5, so stay tuned for the latest.

Let us know what you think of the updates in the comments.