The Sony PS4 might be about to enter its golden age

Sony is planning to release a gold variant of its slimmed-down PS4 console, according to reports on Thursday.

In the United States. a Walmart customer claims to have spotted it on the shelves, only to be denied a purchase attempt at the register.

Interestingly, the 1TB console was only $249.99, a $50 reduction on the current asking price for the higher storage edition.

Likewise, a Target employee took to Reddit to say it had been spotted in the retailer’s online inventory. The target employee said it will be going on sale on June 9.

Meanwhile, a Best Buy customer found a matching Dual Shock 4 controller, which will be available next week.

The new edition seems like it’ll arrive before Sony’s E3 press conference, which will take place on June 12.

