The Sims are moving onto iOS and Android with an all new game

Electronic Arts has announced The Sims Mobile, coming to iOS and Android devices later this year.

The mobile exclusive effort aims to transport the core series to portable platforms with many of its trademark features untouched.

Players will be able to create their own unique sim alongside the usual household and everyday life that comes with it. Unlike The Sims Social and Sims Freeplay, this is a fully-fledged simoleon experience.

In addition, you can also collect precious heirlooms and follow your line of virtual humans through multiple generations. This clever twist should work well on smartphones, too.

Related: Best PC Games

The Sims 4 launched for PC and Mac in September 2014 and has since been subject to a number of content updates and expansions.

Unfortunately for fans, it stripped back many features they’d come to love from previous games. Here’s a snippet from our 6/10 review.

“Although the Sims 4 is missing a lot of key features from The Sims 3, the changes made to the Sims themselves make this an interesting iteration. In some respects it feels like the Sims for beginners, stripping back the more complicated tools for more intuitive versions so that the game can really focus on the Sims themselves. The Sims themselves are in their prime, the best representation of human interaction that we've seen from the series so far.”

Watch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Top 5 New Features

A release date for The Sims Mobile has yet to be announced by EA.