The Samsung Galaxy S8’s biggest launch problem has been fixed

Samsung has started to roll out a promised firmware update for the new Galaxy S8 smartphone range, following complaints over red-tinted displays.

This month, early Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus adopters in South Korea began noticing the reddish tinge sparking fears of another problematic launch for the firm.

Samsung promised the flaw was down to the adaptive OLED displays that could be resolved by altering the colour balance settings.

When users started to report the issue was not being cured by the adjustment, Samsung pledged a software fix.

That update is starting to arrive in Samsung’s homeland today and, according to SamMobile, introduces a new option within the Adaptive Display settings.

The report says: “The update (with firmware version G950NKSU1AQDG or G950NKSU1AQDG) provides an additional setting in the Adaptive Display screen mode where users can adjust the ‘full screen color balance’ as per their personal preferences.”

This introduces a setting that allows users to be able move a slider from cool to warm, which alters the appearance of whites.

The company is likely to roll out the update in other territories shortly, especially given the handset goes on general sale in the UK and Europe on Friday.

We've awarded the handset a 10/10 rating, which is rarer than rocking horse poop in these parts.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S8 as close to perfection as any smartphone ever? Ir have you been left wanting more.