Will the Samsung Galaxy S8 ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack after all?

A new leaked image, allegedly showing a Galaxy S8 case, could offer further clues as to the design of Samsung's eagerly anticipated 2017 flagship.

The photo was posted to Slashleaks by user MIKKE, who commenters on the forum say has a "99% accuracy" record.

Judging by the shape of the case, it looks like the Galaxy S8's build could end up resembling 2016's ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 rather than the excellent Galaxy S7 (our Phone of the Year for 2016), as it's a tad more on the square side.

But by far the most interesting talking point is that the image shows an access point for a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

Image credit

Previous Galaxy S8 rumours have suggested that Samsung might follow Apple's lead and ditch the physical headphone port, which would be a controversial move.

When will we know for sure? Well, we originally thought the Galaxy S8 would be revealed around MWC 2017 in Barcelona, but it now looks like Samsung may opt to hold a standalone event post-MWC in New York City instead.

Related: New phones coming out in 2017

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S8 – all you need to know

Do you want the Galaxy S8 to ditch the headphone jack? Let us know in the comments below.