Samsung Galaxy S8 could come with its own AirPods

The Samsung Galaxy S8 should come with a headphone jack, but a new patent filing throws plenty of doubt as to whether it will feature on future models.

First spotted here, the South Korean company has filed a trademark application for U Flex in the European Union and the accompanying documentation hints at a Bluetooth focus.

The exact wording states the U Flex branding will be used for “Earphones; Bluetooth earset; Wireless earset for mobile phones, smartphones and tablet computers”.

It’s likely the headphones will be one of the first to fully support Bluetooth 5.0. The new standard offers increases in range, speed and reliability when compared to previous standards.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8, coming later this month, is rumoured to be one of the first smartphones to embrace Bluetooth 5.0 and it would be no surprise were it to release a pair of AirPod-esque earphones with the phone.

Just a couple of months ago that very rumour was widely reported, yet the most official looking render that we’ve seen suggests the Galaxy S8 will not go the way of the iPhone 7 and ship without a headphone jack.

That doesn’t completely rule out the presence of a pair of wireless earbuds and it would be pleasing to see Samsung give us the best of both worlds on the flagship.

We haven’t got long to wait to find out what Samsung is planning as it will reveal everything related to the Galaxy S8 at its Unpacked event in New York City on March 29.

