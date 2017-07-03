The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active could be arriving really soon

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is inching ever closer to an imminent release date with the news that the ruggedised smartphone has made it through the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

Appearing with the model number SM-G892A, a diagram of the Galaxy S8 Active has appeared at the FCC, suggesting the pumped up version of the Galaxy S8 will be ready for a release really soon.

The diagram only shows the rear of the Galaxy S8 Active, but it confirms a few details we’ve already gleaned from previous leaks, like its nice thick bezel and sturdy bumpers to protect the phone from knocks and drops. There’s also a fingerprint scanner next to the camera, just like its flagship predecessor – a feature that has divided opinion among Galaxy S8 users.

The Samsung Galaxy 8 Active carries the same controversially-positioned fingerprint scanner as the Galaxy S8

As well as its tough outer casing, the Galaxy S8 Active will carry IP68 water-resistance, meaning you should be able to submerge it in almost 5 feet over water for up to 30 minutes without damaging the phone.

We’re also pretty sure it will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, an oca-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU. It will come with Android 7.1 pre-installed and 4GB of RAM.

That’s it for now, but we’re sure this isn’t the last we’ll be hearing about the Galaxy S8 Active in the coming weeks.

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active? Tell us in the comments.