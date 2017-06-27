Samsung is apparently calling the refurbished (and hopefully explosion proof) Galaxy Note 7 the Fandom Edition.

According to reports on Tuesday, the Galaxy Note 7 FE will be available in limited quantities in the firm’s South Korean homeland from July 7.

The Wall Street Journal says up to 400,000 models with upgraded components (i.e. a smaller battery that doesn’t combust) will be released on the nation's three major mobile carriers.

Interestingly, the WSJ source says Samsung is planning to release limited quantities of the device outside of South Korea in the near future. Up until now there have been no hints that Europeans or US mobile fans would get the opportunity to buy the phone.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The mooted re-release comes as Samsung prepares to release the successor, the Galaxy Note 8.

One wonders what the firm’s motivation is for taking a chance on putting the Note 7 back out there, and in turn reminding everyone of the disastrous recall, with such an important device in the pipeline.

Earlier this year the company said it was doing so in order to recycle the precious materials used in the phones, but surely there’s another way?

Will you be among the Samsung loyalists whose fandom is such they’ll be chasing down a Note 7 FE? Drop us a line in the comments section below.