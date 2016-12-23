The PSN January Sale is the biggest in PlayStation history

It isn’t even Christmas yet and Sony has announced the PSN January Sale, discounting hundreds of titles across PS4, PS3 and PS Vita.

Writing on the PlayStation Blog, the current sale is described as “the biggest sale we’ve ever had” with hundreds of worthwhile games receiving heavy discounts.

Some of the highlights include Rise of the Tomb Raider, FIFA 17, Firewatch, Ratchet and Clank and Bloodborne: GOTY Edition.

You can check out the full list of deals over on the PlayStation Blog, detailing offers on all sorts of games and downloadable content.

Related: Best PS4 Games 2016

We’ve also listed some of our favourite deals below, since we’re in a giving mood this time of year.

Rise of the Tomb Raider - £21.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End - £22.99

Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition - £34.99

Titanfall 2 - £29.99

Bloodborne: GOTY Edition - £24.99

Fallout 4 - £19.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - £11.99

Rainbow Six Siege - £15.99

Hitman: The Complete First Season - £23.99

Dishonored 2 - £29.99

XCOM 2 - £24.99

DOOM - £19.99

Firewatch - £9.49

Any of the above deals catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.