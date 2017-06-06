OnePlus 5 launch event confirmed, available to buy almost instantly

UPDATE: A OnePlus spokesperson confirmed to TrustedReviews, the OnePlus 5 will be available to buy at the pop-up events happening the day or, or day after the launch event on June 20.

The OnePlus 5 will be officially unveiled two weeks from today on Tuesday June 20, with the company intimating it’ll be available to buy very quickly.

The event, which will take place at 12:00pm ET (5pm UK time), will be live streamed online.

The “focus on what matters” (believed to be a reference to the camera capabilities) launch will be followed up by a number of pop-up events around the world, where it seems fans will be able to buy the device.

“Be among the first to own the OnePlus 5,” the company writes on its launch website, in reference to events in the United States and Europe.

CEO Carl Pei will be in New York at 7pm local time on the day of the event, while meet ups are also scheduled in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and Copenhagen on June 21.

OnePlus is also promising a London rendezvous with the date, time and location to be confirmed.

If the apparent instant availability proves to be the case, it’ll be a welcome surprise for smartphone fans who’ve patiently waited for the OnePlus 3T follow-up.

Of course, the events could also be designed to entice pre-order customers ahead of a later release, but the website sure suggests the phones themselves will be up for grabs.

We've reached out to the company in the hope of confirming one way of the other.

Will you be rushing down to the capital to bag a OnePlus 5 to get some exclusive swag?