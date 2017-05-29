The OnePlus 5 camera promises much improved low-light performance

OnePlus continues to build anticipation for the pending launch of the OnePlus 5, this time highlighting the capabilities of the device’s camera.

In a tweet on Monday, the firm posted a side-by-side image of a bridge, asking viewers to guess which photo was shot with the soon-to-be-released 2017 flagship killer.

The second image shows far greater low light performance, with much more vivid and lively colours.

It’s not clear which camera or smartphone took the other photo, but the comparison is stark.

The release of this official image follows reported leaks of sample shots.

Earlier this month, the company confirmed the OnePlus 5 will arrive with the market-leading Snapdragon 835, as it seeks to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC U11.

Other details are still patchy right now, but we’re as excited for4 the launch of this phone as we are for any forthcoming in 2017.

Over the weekend, purported renders of the device showed it clothed in a protective cover, potentially giving us our best look thus far.

OnePlus is yet to announce the date for the launch, but we’re expecting it sometime within in the next month or two.

Last week, the company announced it was discontinuing the current OnePlus 3T flagship in anticipation for the follow up.

Released in November 2016, the 3T was one of the shortest lived smartphones we’ve seen in recent times. Not as short as the Galaxy Note 7, of course, but pretty short.

Can the OnePlus 5 rival the Android top dogs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.