Will the OnePlus 4 actually be called the OnePlus 5? After the OnePlus 3T, that's what the latest rumours are suggesting ahead of a speculative 2017 release date – and we might now have some leaked specs as well.

Chinese blog PCPop claims to have the scoop, arguing that the next OnePlus smartphone will be called the OnePlus 5, as the the number four is considered bad luck in China.

Which seems entirely plausible.

The site also says it has details of the device's specs, though we're on sketchier ground here, as its sources can't be identified, so take these rumours with a decent fistful of the unhealthy stuff.

According to PCPop, the OnePlus 5 will be positioned as an affordable rival to the likes of the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, in keeping with OnePlus' 'flagship killer' badge.

It follows that there will be a new-gen Snapdragon 835 chip under the hood, backed up by a whopping 8GB of RAM.

Elsewhere, the site predicts the OnePlus 5 will feature a 5.5-inch 2K display, 23-megapixel dual camera configuration, 3000mAh battery, and be as thin as as 7mm.

In terms of aesthetics, the device is being tipped to sport an all-screen design – and to follow the S8 in killing the physical Home button and relocating the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone.

As we've said, these specs are far from watertight – the 8GB of RAM sounds particularly excessive to me, at least for western models of the phone – but as an early taste of what to expect, they're something.

In terms of a release date, we're predicting the OnePlus 5 to arrive at some point during the summer ahead of an early Q3 release date.

Related: Best Android phones

What will the next OnePlus phone be called? Share your thoughts in the comments below.