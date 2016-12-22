The OnePlus 2 gets fresh Oxygen and VoLTE in 3.5.5 update

OnePlus has released an updated for 2015’s OnePlus 2 smartphone, bringing plenty of new features into play.

The upstart manufacturer has today rolled out OxygenOS 3.5.5, adding VoLTE and introducing an updated OxygenOS UI.

Here are all the new features mentioned within the change-log:

Enabled VoLTE functionality for select carriers

Added App Lock

Added Battery Saving Mode ( Settings > Battery > More )

Added Gaming Mode ( Settings > Developer Options )

Added Additional Options for the Alert Slider.

Redesign of the Volume Adjustment Bar

Shelf Optimizations

Updated OxygenOS UI

Updated Interface and UI of the Clock app

Updated Android Security Patch Level to 1/12/16

Increased System Stability

General Bug Fixes

As NeoWin notes, the update does replace several stock Google apps (Clock, Calculator and Messages) with OnePlus’ own creations, but these can easily be reinstalled from the Play Store.

The update appears to have gone over particularly well with the user base, who seem particularly excited about the addition of voice over LTE functionality.

The update is rolling out over-the-air from today.

