The official PlayStation VR headstand has been revealed

The PlayStation VR is a tempting device purely because it offers an immersive VR experience at a cost much lower than the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

And now, there's another reason to invest in Sony's headset, if you want to adorn your shelves with a disembodied head.

Yes, the official headstand for the PlayStation VR has arrived, and it looks like it will do a thorough job of supporting your headset when you're not using it – even if it is a tad creepy.

Produced in partnership with Numbskull, the headstand part itself is made from obsidian and comes with an adjustable metallic base which means you can raise the dark cranium to a higher position if you want to ensure it draws attention.

This adjustable mechanism means you'll be able to raise and lower the main headstand between 38 and 48cm, while the whole thing weighs a hefty 2.3kg.

That should ensure the thing doesn't topple over too easily if knocked, and is more than enough to provide a sturdy base for your PSVR.

Elsewhere, the two companies have added a few engraved logos, a chrome finish to the base, and a cable strap to make sure the various wires required for your VR escapades are kept neatly together.

You can check out the new headstand over at Numbskull's site, where it's avaialble to order right now.

The PlayStation VR is Sony's virtual reality headset, which unlike other VR headsets, doesn’t fasten to your face with Velcro.

Instead you press a button at the back of the headset to extend the plastic band, then place it over your head and it automatically adjusts to fit.

