The Note 7 crisis is having zero effect on Samsung Galaxy S8 sales

Let’s put this one to bed once and for all: Consumer faith in Samsung smartphones is completely unshaken by the Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

Samsung has reported “strong double digit growth” for US pre-orders of its new Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones, alleviating concerns fans may ditch the brand after being burned (quite literally in some cases) by 2016’s flagship phablet.

The news comes despite the higher price point Samsung is setting for its 2017 Galaxy ’S’ series.

Additionally, the firm says, more pre-order customers users are choosing the larger (and more expensive) 6.2-inch S8+ over its 5.8-inch counterpart.

In a statement, a Samsung spokesperson said (via Yahoo Finance): “Pre-orders of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the US are outpacing those of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge with strong double digit growth.

“In addition, the majority of consumers have been selecting the Galaxy S8+, with Midnight Black being the preferred color of choice.”

Samsung isn’t going into specifics on the number of phones it is selling thus far, but the uptake must come as a relief for the firm who’s reputation was thought to be seriously damaged by its handling of the Note 7 crisis.

Last week we reported UK retailer Carphone Warehouse had seen a mighty 43% increase in pre-orders compared to the Galaxy S7 range.

It turns out smartphone users are more forgiving than many people thought.

Did you debate whether to ditch Samsung phones after the Note 7 issues? Or did you have faith this was a one-time deal? Share your thoughts in the comments below.