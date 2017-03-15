The Nokia 8 might not be a Snapdragon 835-packing powerhouse after all

Hopes of a Nokia flagship have been scotched after it emerged the phone won’t possess a powerful Snapdragon 835 chip.

A new rumour, first spotted here, explains how the Nokia 7 and 8 could both come with a Snapdragon 660 chip on board.

That potentially dashes the hopes of anyone expecting to see the big-hitting Snapdragon 835 making an appearance, which would have made the phone a challenger to the top flagships out there.

Some comfort comes from the 8’s rumoured QHD display and a list of features that have become synonymous with flagship devices including fast charging, fingerprint scanners and ‘bigger camera sensors’.

Both the Nokia 7 and 8 are said to have that short list of extras, and come inside a metallic shell as standard.

HMD Global, the company with the rights to the Nokia brand, decided against unveiling the Nokia 7 or 8 at its MWC event late last month and instead launched a handful of low-to-mid range Android 7.0 Nougat phones alongside the 3310.

Given the Snapdragon 835 will be inside almost every flagship from here on in, if HMD is planning to tout the Nokia 8 as a true flagship then it would do well to jump aboard.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be one of the first to benefit from the improvements in performance and efficiency that the chip provides. Look out for it at the smartphone’s launch on March 29.

Does Nokia need a flagship to be taken seriously? Let us know in the comments below.